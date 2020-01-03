Next storm system arriving tonight

Above average temperatures continue as rain approaches. Watch for fog to develop into Friday morning -- Here's when rain will be working through the area:

TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudy tonight ahead of a storm system moving in from the south. This will bring a chance for showers by as early as 11PM, with rain becoming likely into Friday morning. Temperatures remain unseasonably warm with lows only dropping to around 40°. Watch for areas of fog late tonight into Friday’s morning commute.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a soggy, dreary, and unseasonably warm day. Rain showers are likely with rounds of showers expected throughout the morning. While we may see a break in the rain for a period of time Friday afternoon, more showers will develop later in the day. Areas of fog are also possible, especially through the morning. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers will continue Friday night. Skies will remain cloudy and pockets of fog will be possible again. Temperatures drop to around 40° again by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers will continue Saturday morning. The warmest part of the day will be the morning with temperatures around 40° at the start of the day. Temperatures then drop into the 30s through the afternoon. Rain will begin mixing over to snow as the temperatures fall. Spotty snow showers and flurries will continue Saturday evening as temperatures slip into the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though they’re still above average for the time of year, the temperature trend will be cooler into the extended outlook. Several little storm system will bring chances for snow showers into next week. Instead of 40s and 50s, we’re looking at 30s for highs into next week. The colder nights will enhance the chance for some snow to stick to roadways at times with the storm systems heading our way next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.