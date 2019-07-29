Next storm system arriving tonight — Here’s a timeline of when to expect rain and storms

I'm tracking a cold front that brings an end to the recent dry streak. Rain chances don't stay in the forecast for too long -- Check the forecast for the week ahead here:

TONIGHT

A cold front moving toward the area will bring increasing clouds for the night. We will have a few isolated showers and storms through evening with rain and storms becoming more likely overnight. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows around 70°.

TUESDAY

There will be more clouds than sun Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region. This will touch off rounds of rain and storms. It won’t be raining from start to finish but anytime during the day will have the risk for rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times and an isolated gusty thunderstorm is also possible. It will stay muggy with highs near 80°.

Rain and storms become more of an isolated threat Tuesday night. There won’t be much of a drop in dew points so the air stays muggy overnight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off muggy but that will improve into Wednesday evening. Expect a few peeks of sunshine with a chance for additional pop-up showers and storms through the afternoon. Highs will return to around 80°.

The dew points drop Wednesday night, leading to a less humid night and bringing an end to the risk for rain and storms. Patchy fog is also a possibility overnight into Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern turns dry again for the end of the week into the weekend. Thursday is setting up to be a beautiful day with some sunshine, scattered clouds, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s. There is a low risk for an isolated shower Friday. Humidity will slowly climb into the weekend as temperatures begin to rise.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.