Next storm system arriving tonight

Temperatures slowly warm into Tuesday morning with rain working through the region. Colder air returns on the back side of this storm system -- Here's the workweek outlook:

TONIGHT

Our next storm arrives tonight, bringing rain showers and mild temperatures for the night. Lows only drop to the upper 30s early into the night with temperatures climbing back to the lower 40s early in the morning. Rain showers will be developing through the night with steady showers likely for the early morning commute. Winds will pick up a bit, becoming breezy through the start of the day.

TUESDAY

Rain is likely for the morning with the best chance for encountering some steady showers coming at the start of the day. Rain becomes much more isolated heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will begin in the lower 40s around sunrise and climb toward the upper 40s by early afternoon. Winds will also be picking up, gusting to the 20 – 30 MPH range at times.

Colder air will follow this storm system and begins to move into the area by sunset. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for the evening, falling into the lower to mid-20s overnight into the morning commute Wednesday. If winds calm enough, pockets of fog will be possible overnight into the morning commute Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

We will be much cooler throughout our Wednesday. Some fog is possible in the morning with mostly cloudy skies likely. Highs will near 30° in the afternoon. There will be a slim chance for an isolated flurry through the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our coldest day of the week will be Thursday with highs in the 20s. A few stray flurries are possible in the morning. The coldest morning commute looks like Friday this week with lows in the middle teens. The next warming trend gets underway Friday afternoon and continues into the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.