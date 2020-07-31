Next storm system arriving this weekend — Here’s the latest update

Friday is looking like a decent day with low humidity and some sun -- The next storm system arrives Saturday, bringing rain and storms to the Valley:

TONIGHT

An isolated shower or two remains possible overnight. We are looking at falling dew points through the night, meaning it’ll feel a little less humid by daybreak. Scattered clouds will linger overnight with a low in the middle to lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Friday is looking like a decent day. Clouds will thin out with skies becoming partly sunny. It won’t be as humid with highs in the lower to mid-80s. Friday night is looking quiet and comfortably cool. Skies will be partly to mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

SATURDAY

The forecast for Saturday continues to evolve, being influenced in part by the tropical system that will be moving up the east coast. Timing of the rain showers continues to move up in the day. Rain chances will be climbing through the day with skies turning overcast by early afternoon. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and continue through the rest of the evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for scattered rain and storms will carry over into Sunday, though Sunday rainfall may be a bit more hit-or-miss. The forecast through the weekend and into early next week will need to be fine-tuned as models continue to get a handle on the track and strength of what is currently Tropical Storm Isaias.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.