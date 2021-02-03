Next storm system arrives Thursday night — Here’s what to plan for

A little more sun through the first half of the day Thursday. Clouds build into the evening with increasing winds and precipitation chances into the night:

TONIGHT

The evening will be blustery, keeping wind chills in the range of 15° – 25°. Expect patchy clouds through the night. Winds won’t be as blustery overnight which will aid temperatures in turning colder for overnight lows. The holes in the clouds combined with calming winds will set the stage for lows in the middle to lower teens. Rural and low-lying areas may drop into the upper single digits by sunrise.

THURSDAY

Though it will be off to a cold start, Thursday will be another day to enjoy some sun. The afternoon will also be a tad warmer. Expect highs in the mid-30s with sunshine and scattered clouds. Skies will be turning overcast through the late afternoon and into Thursday evening. We will also see winds picking up again into Thursday night.

Our next storm system will be impacting the area Thursday night, bringing a mix of rain and snow. A slushy coating to 1″ of snow isn’t out of the question. Any snow would have limited travel impacts with temperatures hovering in the lower to mid-30s through the night. Winds will turn gusty with the potential for gusts in the 30-35 mph range. A cold front will pass through the Valley early Friday morning and temperatures will fall after it clears the region.

FRIDAY

Gusty winds and falling temperatures will be the main story to wrap up the workweek. A cold front clears our area early in the morning Friday. Along the front will be a mix of some rain and snow that works through the Valley during the early morning commute. Precipitation will taper off mid-morning with only isolated flurries expected for the remainder of the day. Winds will be between 10-20 mph and can gust to around 30 mph. Temperatures will fall from the middle to lower 30s around sunrise to the middle to lower 20s through the afternoon. The colder air and gusty wind will lead to wind chills between 10° – 25° throughout the day.

Winds stay blustery Friday night as temperatures drop to around 10° for overnight lows. Expect wind chills by daybreak Saturday as low as -5° to 0°. We will have a few flurries or light snow showers possible overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

We continue to monitor cold, Arctic air diving into the US from Canada this weekend and into next week but there are some changes in the timing and placement of the cold. Over the last 24 hours, data continues to show the core of the coldest air slowing up and passing further to the north. Even with the coldest of the Arctic blast trending further north, you can still expect well below average temperatures and a prolonged cold snap lasting through the weekend and into next week. Highs this weekend will be in the 20s and lows will approach the single digits. We will also have a chance for some accumulating snow to wrap up the weekend. The cold continues Monday but we will have to monitor Tuesday for a brief interruption to the cold stretch. A storm system tries to pull some warmer air into our area, along with the chance for a mix of rain and snow. Behind that storm will come more cold weather as Arctic air pushes back into the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.