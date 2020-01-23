Next storm system arrives Friday — Here’s a look at how it impacts the Valley into the weekend

We'll add a few more degrees to the high temperatures Thursday and Friday. The next storm system arrives Friday -- Here's when the showers arrive:

TONIGHT

It isn’t going to be as cold tonight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the night. Temperatures settle into the lower 20s by daybreak.

THURSDAY

We add a few more degrees onto those afternoon high temperatures. Temperatures will rise to around 40° into the afternoon. Skies will be mainly cloudy the majority of the day with dry weather expected.

Clouds remain through Thursday night as the next storm approaches the area. The warming trend will continue with an even warmer night expected. Low temperatures only dip into the upper 20s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Our next storm system arrives Friday and will bring some wet weather to the area. Skies will be overcast all day. Rain showers will develop with a chance for a little rain as early as mid-morning. At the onset of the precipitation, it may still be cold enough to see a few snowflakes. However, highs will jump toward the mid-40s, changing any precipitation over to all rain. Expect a steadier rain to develop into the afternoon. Showers remain likely the rest of the day. Rain will continue Friday night and begins mixing with snow overnight as lows fall toward the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will continue with wet weather and some snow into the weekend. Friday’s storm system keeps the risk for both rain and snow showers in the forecast Saturday. On the back side of this system comes some colder air. Highs Sunday only climb to the mid-30s with scattered snow showers expected around the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days,