New Year’s Eve Weather Impacts

A dry quiet and cool Sunday night, temperatures in the low 30s clouds increasing through early morning.

Monday will be more mild temperature wise with considerable cloudiness. Rain is expected, widespread and heavy at times for your New Year’s Eve – for timing, press “Play” on the video above. With the rain comes gusty winds.

Temperatures fall Tuesday – with the high for the day at midnight in the mid 50s. A few lingering showers possible Tuesday possible.

More mild and seasonable midweek with temperatures in the mid 30s and dry skies.

Watching another system approaching Friday, with a slight chance for showers.