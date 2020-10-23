Nearing record high temperatures Friday, cold front arriving Friday evening

A cold front arrives late Friday with rain and thunderstorms expected and a quick drop in temperatures overnight -- The weekend won't be nearly as warm:

TONIGHT

Enjoy the mild weather for tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s under mainly clear skies.

FRIDAY

Temperatures will return to around 20° above average for the daytime highs Friday, and will be right around the record high. The record high Friday is 78° set in 1931 and highs will return to the upper 70s. The day begins with mostly sunny skies. It will be a little breezy with increasing clouds through the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorms become increasingly more likely after sunset as a cold front sweeps through the area. Arrival time for the rain will be between about 7PM-and 10PM. Embedded thunderstorms are possible around the Valley during high school football games and lightning delays will be possible during the games. In addition to the risk for thunderstorms, heavy downpours are also possible at times. Showers will become more isolated after midnight. There will be a quick drop in temperatures with lows by daybreak dropping to the mid-40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be much colder. We will be lucky if highs reach 50° Saturday afternoon. Most of the day will be spent with temperatures in the upper 40s. A few showers or sprinkles are possible Saturday morning. The rest of the day will be mainly cloudy.

Saturday Night

Skies clear out Saturday night. The clearing of the clouds will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s. Morning lows are likely to reach the mid-30s. Areas of frost will be possible.

Sunday

Sunday continues to trend drier. Currently, it is looking like a mostly sunny start to the day. Skies become partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next storm system arrives Monday with more showers for the area. Monday is looking overcast with rain showers likely. The chance for rain lingers into the early part of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.