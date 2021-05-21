WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly to mostly sunny and warm today…HIGH: 88
— Mostly cloudy tonight…LOW: 63
— Partly sunny Saturday…HIGH: 85
— An isolated thunderstorm Sunday…LOW: 63 HIGH: 86
— Spotty thunderstorms Monday…LOW: 64 HIGH: 79
— Chance for a thunderstorm Tuesday…LOW: 62 HIGH: 87
— Chance for afternoon storms Wednesday…LOW: 63 HIGH: 84
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 65 HIGH: 77
— Partly sunny next Friday…LOW: 61 HIGH: 79
Near record warmth and plenty of sun for your Friday
Weather stays warm but showers creep into the forecast this weekend
