Happy Memorial Day and thank you to all those that served this great nation! One could not ask for much better weather this afternoon as temperatures are rising into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies outside. Make sure you stay hydrated and apply sunscreen because it is hot outside.

Memorial Day Forecast.

This Afternoon: Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Conditions will also feel a little humid as a southerly wind is pumping in more moisture.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and warm with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies, near record warmth, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds S 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20 MPH

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Increasing Clouds and warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 PM. High in the mid 80s. Winds southwest 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20 MPH.

Watching for near record warmth this afternoon into tomorrow.

Extended Outlook: A break in the heat will arrive on Wednesday in the form of a cold front which will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the viewing area in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday. The main severe weather threats with these storms will chance damaging straight line winds and large hail. These thunderstorms will persist into the day on Thursday with high temperatures only in the low 70s. Finally, the rain will clear out of the area on Friday bringing nicer weather for the weekend.