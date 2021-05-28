Near record coldest daytime high temperature Saturday, much better end to Memorial Day weekend

High temperatures Saturday will be more than 20° below average for this time of year but will be back to near average by Memorial Day:

TONIGHT

While the showers let up through the evening, more scattered showers and sprinkles will develop overnight into Saturday morning. Skies stay overcast and it will be a tad breezy at times. Temperatures will be cool, hovering in the mid-40s overnight.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Not the nicest of starts to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Saturday will be a lot like Friday but colder. The high for the day will be around 50°. If the daytime high is at 50° or lower, we would tie or break the record for the coldest daytime high on record for May 29. The coldest high ever recorded on that date was 50° in 1965. It will be a struggle to reach the lower 50s through the day. Skies will remain cloudy with off and on showers or sprinkles throughout the day. It will also be a little breezy at times.

Saturday Night

We remain chilly, wet and overcast Saturday night. Lows will drop to the mid-40s. Continued off and on showers or sprinkles will occur. The risk for rain showers and sprinkles will start to drop off toward daybreak with much more isolated activity.

Sunday

Sunday morning starts off with continued cloudy skies. Though rain chances will be coming down, we will still have the risk for a few isolated showers or sprinkles through the first half of the day. The chance for additional morning showers will be the highest in our western Pennsylvania counties. Throughout the day, the chance for rain will end and skies become partly sunny. Again, it may take until the evening for the clouds to break in western Pennsylvania, which would also keep temperatures a little cooler than the forecast high. Once the sun pops out, temperatures will warm toward the lower 60s.

Sunday Night

Sunday night will be chilly and is likely to be a few degrees colder than our Friday and Saturday nights. Skies will continue clearing out through the evening and will be mostly clear overnight. We will drop to the lower 40s for overnight lows.

Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a bright spot in the forecast for the holiday weekend. High pressure builds into the region, bringing a much nicer day. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be warmer. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is also looking like a fairly nice day with partly sunny skies. It will also be a couple of degrees warmer with highs approaching the mid-70s. Rain chances will begin creeping back upward by Wednesday evening and late next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.