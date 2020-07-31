Multiple chances of rain or storms this weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet weather Friday evening into the overnight hours with increasing clouds towards Saturday morning. Overnight lows in the middle 60s.
  • Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with some breaks Saturday and Sunday.
  • Some areas may see some heavy rainfall with any storms or consistent steady rain at any one location this weekend.
  • Risk of a stronger storm will be present Saturday night but that threat will be isolated.
  • High temperatures this weekend generally in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
  • Shower and storm chances continue into early next week.
  • Dry for the second half of next week with some cooler temperatures on the way.

