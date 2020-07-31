Multiple chances of rain or storms this weekend

FRIDAY OUTLOOKScattered clouds this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 60's. High today in the lower 80's with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for a fewsprinkles.

COMFORTABLE TONIGHTPartly cloudy tonight, with a low in the lower 60's.

BECOMING HUMID WITH AFTERNOON STORMS SATURDAYHigh in the low to mid 80's Saturday. Isolated shower possible in the morning, with scatteredshowers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Upper 60's for Saturday night.

SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS SUNDAYScattered storms likely Sunday, with a high around 80°. Isolated showers and thunderstorm chance Sunday night. Low in the mid 60's.

ISOLATED STORM MONDAYHigh in the lower 80's Monday with partly sunny skies and a chance for an isolatedthundershower. Lower 60's Monday night, with a chance for isolated storms.

SCATTERED STORMS TO BRING IN COOLER AND LESS HUMID WEATHERUpper 70's for Tuesday with scattered storms likely. Early evening storm chancethen skies becoming partly cloudy into Wednesday. Low around 60°.

NICE MID-WEEKNice weather for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Partly sunny with temperatures inthe upper 70's to lower 80's into Friday. Comfortable overnight temperatures around 60°.