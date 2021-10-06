Muggy weather continues, rain chances rising to end the week

TONIGHT

A stray shower is possible this evening with rain chances fading into the overnight. It will be another mild and humid night with lows only falling to the lower 60s. We will have a few clouds around and are watching for a little patchy fog into the early morning.

THURSDAY

Expect another day that won’t feel anything like fall. Thursday will be humid and warm with highs returning to around 80°. Skies will be partly sunny through the day with rain chances coming up a bit into the late morning and afternoon. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible by the afternoon and continuing through the evening. It won’t be a washout, but everyone has the chance to see a few raindrops, and some of the showers may produce brief heavy downpours. Rain chances remain elevated Thursday night with a couple passing showers or an isolated thunderstorm possible. It will remain humid and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

We end the workweek humid with highs in the mid-70s. Friday will have a lot of clouds around and more limited sun. Isolated showers or storms are possible in the morning. More scattered variety rain and storms are expected for the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be high during those high school football games. Both pockets of heavier rain and spotty thunderstorms are possible Friday evening. Bring the ponchos and umbrellas to the football games in case you encounter one of the areas of rain. It will be a warm and humid football Friday with temperatures still around 70° at kickoff and falling toward the mid-60s by the final plays.

Friday night will will stay cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms lingering into the night. It will remain humid and mild. Lows will be around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will remain elevated Saturday with showers lingering in the region through the day. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible Saturday and a few of the showers may produce some brief heavier downpours. We will have a lot of clouds around through much of the day, keeping temperatures from warming as much. Highs Saturday will also be around 70°. Dry weather returns for Sunday and Monday as temperatures warm back to the mid-70s Sunday and around 80° to kick off the next workweek. Highs remain above average through mid-week and rain chances will stay low with only a low risk for a few isolated showers or storms Tuesday.

