TONIGHT

Tonight won’t be as cold as the last few nights have been. The coldest part will be the early part of the night as temps drop into the middle to lower 20s. There will be a slow climb in temperatures though the overnight, rising toward the 30s by daybreak Wednesday. Skies will be clear early with a few clouds around overnight.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is the day to enjoy this week. It will be much warmer as highs rise all the way to the lower 50s. While we start the day off with a little sun or filtered sunshine, there will be an increase in clouds into the afternoon. Wednesday will also be a windy day. Gusts to around 40MPH are possible into the afternoon. Wednesday night stays mild with lows in the mid-40s. Winds will stay breezy and a few passing showers or sprinkles are possible into the night. Skies will be cloudy through Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

Plan for a soggy and windy day Thursday. A cold front approaches the Valley and will lead to rain showers developing by late-morning into the early afternoon. Once the showers start we will have a period of rather steady rain through the rest of the afternoon into the evening. Rainfall totals of around 0.75″ to 1.25″ are possible by Thursday night. A flood watch has been posted for parts of the area starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday. We will need to watch streams and creeks for ice jam flooding as a lot of them have a layer of ice. We also need to keep an eye out for areas of flooding in low-lying areas due to the melting snow/rain. Temperatures will still be mild through the day with highs returning to the lower to mid-50s.

Behind the cold front will be another drop in temperatures. Lows Thursday night will drop to the middle to lower 20s. There is a chance for a brief wintry mix to develop before precipitation changes over to snow. A light glaze of ice or a coating of fresh snow may be possible. Slick spots are likely regardless of the amount of overnight precipitation due to temperatures falling back below freezing after a soaking rain. As a result, slick travel conditions are an elevated risk for Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be much colder with highs in the middle to upper 20s and a chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Another storm system grazes the area early Saturday. It will bring a lot of clouds and a chance for some morning snow showers Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. The next warm-up begins Sunday. High pressure builds back into the area and brings a lot of sunshine. Highs will jump to the mid-40s. Temperatures return to the 50s next week for both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances climb again Tuesday as another storm system arrives in the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.