Much warmer Tuesday ahead; rain chances climb later this week

TONIGHT

You won’t have to worry about the plants or landscaping tonight. Temperatures will be much warmer, with lows in the middle 40s overnight. It will be a dry night with just a few clouds around.

TUESDAY

Last week we had two back-to-back days with snow around the area. This week, we will be rewarded with two back-to-back days with those summer vibes. Tuesday will be a fantastic day with a mix of sunshine and some scattered clouds. You will notice much warmer temperatures in place by mid-morning. Afternoon temperatures soar to the upper 70s to near 80°. If you were waiting for a nice day to do a little yard work, take advantage of the warm and dry afternoon Tuesday. Temperatures stay mild Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s. We will see a few more clouds around overnight but the dry weather will continue.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be day two of the well above average temperatures. Highs will be back in the upper 70s to around 80. Unlike Tuesday, there will be a chance for some rain and more clouds around in the afternoon. We start the day with a partly sunny sky and expect increasing clouds for the afternoon. The chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms climbs through the afternoon, with some areas of showers and thunderstorms expected heading into the early evening. If you don’t do the yard work Tuesday, you’ll want to try doing that early Wednesday because once those afternoon showers develop, rain chances remain elevated for the remainder of the workweek. Scattered showers or a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast Wednesday night with cloudy skies. It will be another mild night with lows around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second half of the week isn’t looking as nice as the first. Rain chances will be high for the end of the workweek. Thursday has the potential to be a bit of a washout. Showers and thunderstorms are likely all day with cloudy skies. Temperatures drop to the upper 60s for highs. A cold front clears the area Thursday night and will bring another round of chilly weather to the area Friday. Daytime highs will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers or sprinkles continuing. The chilly weather continues Saturday and we will need to monitor Saturday morning for the chance of a little patchy frost. There is a chance at a few lingering morning showers that may mix with a few snowflakes early Saturday, followed by a partly sunny and cool afternoon. Rainfall totals by Saturday morning of around 1″ – 2″ are possible. Temperatures will start warming back up again Sunday.

