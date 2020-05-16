Much warmer this weekend compared to last -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

A round of showers and thunderstorms moves through the Valley early this evening. Rain tapers off early into the night. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with areas of fog developing. Lows will drop to the lower 50s by morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Areas of fog are possible through mid-morning. Once the fog clears, the rest of the day will be pretty nice. Expect a mix of sunshine and some scattered clouds. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.

Saturday night

Weather remains quiet Saturday night. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop to the mid-50s. There will be an increase in clouds toward daybreak Sunday and a low chance for an isolated morning shower.

Sunday

We end the weekend warm! Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. The chance for showers in the morning is low with only an isolated shower expected. Most of the morning will be a mix of sun and scattered clouds. Skies are looking partly sunny for the afternoon with an increasing chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms to bubble up across the area. A few of the afternoon thunderstorms may be a little strong and capable of reaching severe limits. Showers and thunderstorms will remain scattered about the area Sunday night with temperatures staying warm into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stalled area of low pressure meanders over the region early next week, keeping scattered showers in the forecast for at least the first half of the week. Late next week is a tricky forecast. A tropical system that has the potential to become the first named tropical storm of the season will develop along to just off the east coast early in the week. The system that develops moves north-ward, parallel to the coast and will serve as a road-block on the low pressure area bringing rain to the Valley early next week. This will keep soggy weather around our region until at least Wednesday and may hold up the retreat of the storm system until even later in the week. That would keep the chance for showers in the forecast through the end of the upcoming week. We will be watching how this plays out as models get a better grasp on the potential tropical system and will be fine-tuning the forecast as we get better data.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.