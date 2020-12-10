Much warmer for the end of the workweek and to kick off the weekend

Clouds begin to clear out as high pressure builds into the area Thursday. This will allow temperatures to warm a bit more through the day. Temps continue rising on Friday:

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies continue this evening and overnight. As the temperatures come down and winds calm, pockets of fog will be possible. There is also a low chance at a little drizzle or isolated pockets of freezing drizzle again. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s overnight. Any drizzle that occurs could lead to a light glaze on surfaces in the morning with temperatures around to slightly below freezing.

THURSDAY

Scattered clouds with patchy morning fog are expected Thursday morning. The fog will be clearing out during the morning and we will start to see those clouds breaking up into the afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny in the afternoon and the added sun will spike temperatures to the mid-40s. The rest of the evening will be quiet with mostly clear skies into Thursday evening and night. Lows by daybreak Friday drop to the mid-30s.

FRIDAY

Expect much warmer temperatures Friday. We are looking at a partly sunny day. High temperatures will warm to the lower to mid-50s. Clouds will start to build back Friday night as an area of low pressure moves toward the region. Skies return to mostly cloudy by Saturday morning with a low around 40°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Low pressure moves into the region from the west-southwest. This will bring rain to the Valley. It is looking like a dry start to your Saturday with showers developing through the afternoon. Highs will be around 50°.

Saturday Night

Rain showers are likely Saturday evening. Those showers will continue into the night. Rain will turn more hit or miss toward morning. Temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 40s overnight.

Sunday

The warmest part of the day Sunday will be the early morning. A cold front will clear the area early and will lead to falling temperatures through the afternoon. Hit or miss showers and sprinkles are possible through the day. It will turn cold enough for any rain around the area to begin mixing with snow into the late afternoon, changing to spotty snow showers into the evening. Temperatures by Monday morning will fall to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warm-up for the end of the week will be brief. Highs return to the 30s Monday. We will have a chance for some snow showers and flurries around the area. Temperatures will continue in the 30s for daytime highs through the middle of next week.

