Much warmer and becoming increasingly more humid Friday

Both temperatures and dew points will be on the rise Friday -- Here's a walk-through of the end of the workweek and a look at the storms coming for the start of the weekend:

TONIGHT

The early evening rain or storms will start to dissipate through early evening. Clouds will clear out and we are set up for another nice, comfortable overnight. Temperatures drop to around 60° by daybreak.

FRIDAY

We end the workweek with some pretty nice weather. Friday begins with mostly sunny skies. Scattered clouds are expected into the afternoon as temperatures turn much warmer. An approaching warm front will lift more humid air into the region. The spike in dew points will be ongoing through the afternoon into the evening. A late-afternoon sprinkle is possible as the warmer, more humid air works into the area but the risk is looking pretty low.

Highs for the day warm to the mid-80s and dew points will reach the upper 60s by evening. Rain chances will continue to rise Friday night. Scattered showers or thunderstorms will approach the Valley from the northwest into the night with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows only fall to the upper 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The start of the weekend isn’t looking like the nicest of days. Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are likely across the area with lots of clouds, too. The morning begins with a risk for scattered showers and storms. Another round of storms is expected to develop Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing gusty wind and hail. Highs for the day will be near 80° with lots of clouds around.

Saturday Night

Lingering showers or storms are expected early Saturday night, turning isolated overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the night with warm temps and humid conditions continuing. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Sunday

This will be the better weather day of the weekend. A stray shower can’t be ruled out early Sunday. Drier air works into the Valley through the day, making it feel less humid and also lowing the chance for an isolated sprinkle. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A pretty nice pattern is setting up in the extended outlook. High pressure build in early next week, bringing a couple days of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.