Much nicer weather Sunday, not as wet for the week ahead — Here’s an update on rain chances this week

TONIGHT

Showers end early tonight and we will start looking for holes in the clouds overnight. Drier air is moving into the region and the falling dew points means it will start feeling less humid. It will also be a little cooler with overnight lows around 60°. A few pockets of fog are possible overnight.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be a much nicer and drier day for the area. While there may be some lingering morning clouds, skies will become partly sunny by the late-morning/early afternoon. The rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and some scattered clouds. Highs will warm back to the lower 80s. The day will be dry though a sprinkle coming off the lake and reaching northern parts of the area isn’t completely out of the question Sunday evening. Sunday night will be partly to mostly clear with lows around 60°.

MONDAY

The temps continue warming back up Monday. Highs will reach the mid-80s on what will be another partly sunny day. Though the majority of the day and area will be dry, there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up into the late afternoon and early evening. A widespread washout is not expected but a few communities may encounter an isolated downpour or rumble of thunder. Any rain that can develop will dissipate as the sun sets Monday evening. The overnight will be quiet and dry with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A mid-week cold front will cross through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This feature will bring a chance at a stray shower or two Tuesday afternoon and some spotty downpours or thunderstorms Tuesday night. Some of that wet weather may linger Wednesday morning and we are likely to start the day with lots of clouds. Skies become partly sunny into Wednesday afternoon but temperatures are looking a tad cooler. I expect highs in the 70s Wednesday and then hovering around 80° through the end of the workweek and into next weekend. Thursday is looking dry but we will have some showers and storms around on Friday and a chance for additional rain and storms Saturday.

