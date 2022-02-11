TONIGHT

Rain showers and sprinkles are likely this evening, becoming more isolated overnight. A brisk wind will continue with gusts to around 30MPH possible early tonight. Temperatures will start dropping behind a cold front that clears the area early tonight. We drop to the upper 20s by daybreak Saturday. Any precipitation by morning will mix over to snow. Occasional snow showers or flurries are possible Saturday morning with a light coating possible in spots. Black ice is also a concern as temps drop below freezing.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Plan for a much colder day with a slow drop in temperatures all day long. We will fall out of the upper 20s to the lower 20s by Saturday evening. A brisk wind continues and wind chills will fall into the teens by the afternoon, then to the single digits by the evening. A few snow showers and flurries are also expected. Little accumulation outside of an isolated dusting in a few spots is expected. We will need to watch for icy spots, especially in driveways, parking lots and on sidewalks. The evening showers Friday, combined with a lot of melted snow, will leave a lot of standing water that will freeze up in the falling temps.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be much colder as temperatures continue dropping. Lows will fall to the upper single digits by daybreak Sunday. We will have scattered clouds and a small chance at a stray flurry. A light wind will allow for wind chills around 0° at times.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like the coldest day of the current forecast period. Highs will only make it to around 20°. We will have scattered clouds throughout the day. A passing flurry or two is possible but little to no accumulation will occur. Sunday night is also looking like the coldest night of the forecast period. Lows will drop to around 5° into Monday morning with just a few clouds around through the night.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warming trend gets underway next week. Temps won’t budge much Monday with lower to mid-20s for Valentine’s Day highs. We will have plenty of sunshine Monday. Temps jump Tuesday, warming to the lower 30s with partly sunny skies. Another big jump in temps occurs into Wednesday with a partly sunny and breezy day. Highs will rise to around 50°. Next Thursday will be in the mid-50s with rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. We may also have a few rumbles of thunder. If we can reach the forecast high, it would be our warmest day of the year so far. Currently, the warmest temperature so far in 2022 has been 55° on New Year’s Day.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.