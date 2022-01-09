Much colder air arrives for the start of the week

Colder air and Lake Effect snow Monday

A cold front moved through the region Sunday afternoon, and colder air will continue to arrive in the region in its wake. Temperatures will fall to the middle 10’s overnight into the start of Monday with the breezy conditions continuing. This will allow for wind chills to drop to near or slightly below zero early Monday. The cold air moving over Lake Erie will provide the focus for lake effect snow showers on Monday. The primary snowfall accumulations will be over Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Quiet weather through mid-week

The risk of lake effect snow exits the region into Tuesday morning bringing quiet weather to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will see high temperatures struggle to reach the low 20’s but we will rebound quickly into the upper 30’s on Wednesday.

Looking ahead

A brief storm system will pay the region a visit on Thursday with the risk of snow showers and temperatures in the mid 30’s. We will be between storm systems on Friday with highs slightly colder near 30. Next weekend will see another quick storm system bringing the chance of rain or snow showers Saturday and colder temperatures into the upper 20’s on Sunday.