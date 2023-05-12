(WKBN) — We are currently experiencing warm temperatures as we close out the week and roll into Mother’s Day weekend. The weather pattern has shifted to a warmer one throughout the past several days.

Spring fever is here! Don’t get too excited as temperatures are looking cooler into next week. May is a month of transition and will go back and forth with temperature fluctuations.

What is our normal temperature this time of the year?

Normal highs through the middle of the month are around 70°F in Youngstown, Ohio.

Normal lows through the middle of the month are in the upper 40s.

When is it safe to plant my garden?

Garden plants will vary in their ability to handle cold weather. Of course, a hard freeze or heavy frost can limit or even end a plant’s life. It is a good idea to stay up on the weather forecast to make sure your plants stay safe this spring.

Growing a garden takes time and patience. Many seeds and bulbs require planting and harvesting at different times throughout the year, so it’s a good idea to research the needs of each plant before adding them to your garden.

All plants like warmer soil temperatures to start their growth, and the warm temperatures we are experiencing are helping out this month.

Throughout eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, the middle of May has always been a good time to get the garden going. Each year will be a little different as some have provided longer cold stretches through the month while others created no sign of cold weather.

Is it safe to plant my garden this year?

We are not completely finished with the cold weather this May. In fact, this week (May 14 – May 20) will turn colder.

Right now, a hard freeze does not look likely, but a frost is still possible from mid to late week.

A frost will hinge on the ability for skies to clear enough on the colder nights in the upcoming week.

So, with that being said, the chance for a frost is still with us through the next week.

If you plant a small garden and have a plan to cover it, you are more than likely on a better path to getting your garden going. If you have a large garden and have no way to cover it, you may be in jeopardy of damaging some of your plants if the colder temperatures set in.

We are almost to the point where the worry of a frost or freeze moves out for the summer.

When is the last frost on average here in Youngstown, Ohio?

These dates are from the National Weather Service and are centered on the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport location.

The last frost on average for Youngstown, Ohio is on May 18.

The earliest a last frost took place was on April 19.

The latest a last frost took place was on June 22.

When is the last freeze on average here in Youngstown, Ohio?

These dates are from the National Weather Service and are centered on the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport location.

The last freeze on average for Youngstown, Ohio is on May 4.

The earliest a last freeze took place was on April 8.

The latest a last freeze took place was on June 11.

Stay up on the weather forecast to make sure your garden and flowers stay safe this spring.