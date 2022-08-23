(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Sunshine today, with a high around 80°.

Clear skies tonight, with patchy fog late and overnight. Low around 60°.



NICE MID-WEEK, WITH ISOLATED STORMS FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and mid 80’s for Wednesday.

Mostly clear and lower 60’s Wednesday night.

Sunshine and mid 80’s Thursday.

Mostly cloudy and low to mid 60’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms Friday. High in the lower 80’s.



BRING RAIN GEAR WITH YOU FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Early evening shower or thunderstorm chance for Friday night football.

Clearing late and overnight. Low around 60°.



HEATING UP LATE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and low to mid 80’s Saturday.

Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly sunny and hot and humid Sunday. High in the upper 80’s.

Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 60’s Sunday night.



PARTLY SUNNY MONDAY, ISOLATED STORMS TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and a slight chance for a shower or storm Monday afternoon. High in the mid to upper 80’s. Mostly cloudy Monday night with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Low in the upper 60’s.

Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high in the mid 80’s with isolated afternoon showers or storm chance.