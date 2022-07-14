(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for fog this morning. Visibility down to less than a quarter-mile in spots.

Cool in the upper 50’s this morning. Mostly sunny and a high in the lower 80’s.

Partly cloudy and cool in the mid 50’s overnight.



SUNNY AND COOL FOR FRIDAY

Low 80’s and mostly sunny Friday.

Mid to upper 50’s and partly cloudy Friday night.



WARMING UP THIS WEEKEND, STORMS INTO SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Mostly sunny and mid 80’s Saturday.

Increasing clouds with isolated storms late Saturday night after midnight.

Hot and humid Sunday, increasing clouds in the afternoon with isolated storms developing.

Scattered showers and storms Sunday night. Low in the mid 60’s.



DAMP FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK, HEATING UP INTO WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Lower 80’s for Monday with scattered showers and storms.

Isolated showers and storms Monday night, low in the mid 60’s.

Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm chance Tuesday. High in the mid 80’s.

Mid to upper 60’s Tuesday night with an isolated shower or storm chance.

Upper 80’s Wednesday with isolated shower or storm chance under partly sunny skies.

Upper 60’s with an isolated shower or storm Wednesday night.

Partly sunny and mid to upper 80’s next Thursday.