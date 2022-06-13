(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and muggy this morning. Low 60’s.

Sunny, warm and humid today. High in the mid 80’s. Chance for a late day, isolated shower or storm.



STRONG TO SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Showers and storms develop tonight, some strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain the primary threats. Flash flooding is a possibility. An isolated tornado around the region will also be possible, but less likely.



STORMS TUESDAY MORNING, HOT AND HUMID MID-WEEK

Morning showers and storms with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and muggy Tuesday night, low in the upper 60’s.



Hazy, hot and humid Wednesday, high in the low to mid 90’s. Heat advisories may be issued.

Stay hydrated and limit rigorous exercise or work. Take plenty of breaks in shaded areas on the job site.

Isolated storm chance into the late day and evening Wednesday night. Low around 70° and muggy.



STORMS LIKELY THURSDAY AS COOLER AIR MOVES CLOSER

Hazy, hot and humid in the low 90’s Thursday. Isolated storms possible.

Scattered storms Thursday night, low in the mid 60’s.



NICE AND MORE COMFORTABLE CONDITIONS LATE WEEK AND FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny and cooler Friday. High in the lower 80’s.

Cooler and less humid Friday night. Low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Partly sunny and mid 70’s for Saturday.

Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Mid to upper 70’s and mostly sunny on Sunday.

Mid 50’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.

Monday partly sunny and lower 80’s.