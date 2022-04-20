WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and frosty this morning in the upper-20s.

Sunshine today and mid-50s.



RAIN DEVELOPING TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING

Increasing clouds and rain showers overnight. Low in the mid-40s.

Early shower chance Thursday, partly sunny into the afternoon. High in the low- to mid-60s.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low in the mid-40s.



NICE FRIDAY WITH RAIN FRIDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY

Mid-60s Friday with partly sunny skies and a chance for an afternoon shower.

Upper-40s with isolated rain showers Friday night.

Mid-70s for Saturday and a slight chance for a shower, partly sunny overall.

Upper-50s and partly cloudy Saturday night.



NICE SUNDAY WITH DEVELOPING SHOWERS MONDAY

High around 80° Sunday and partly sunny.

Upper-50s and mostly cloudy Sunday night.

Upper-70s Monday with a chance for showers or storms.



COOLING INTO MID-WEEK

Colder Monday night, in the mid-30s with a chance for showers mixing with wet snow.

Colder for Tuesday, high around 50° with a chance for a shower.

Lower-30s and cloudy Tuesday night.

Cloudy and cool for Wednesday, high in the mid-40s.