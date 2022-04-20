WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Clear and frosty this morning in the upper-20s.
Sunshine today and mid-50s.
RAIN DEVELOPING TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING
Increasing clouds and rain showers overnight. Low in the mid-40s.
Early shower chance Thursday, partly sunny into the afternoon. High in the low- to mid-60s.
Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low in the mid-40s.
NICE FRIDAY WITH RAIN FRIDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY
Mid-60s Friday with partly sunny skies and a chance for an afternoon shower.
Upper-40s with isolated rain showers Friday night.
Mid-70s for Saturday and a slight chance for a shower, partly sunny overall.
Upper-50s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
NICE SUNDAY WITH DEVELOPING SHOWERS MONDAY
High around 80° Sunday and partly sunny.
Upper-50s and mostly cloudy Sunday night.
Upper-70s Monday with a chance for showers or storms.
COOLING INTO MID-WEEK
Colder Monday night, in the mid-30s with a chance for showers mixing with wet snow.
Colder for Tuesday, high around 50° with a chance for a shower.
Lower-30s and cloudy Tuesday night.
Cloudy and cool for Wednesday, high in the mid-40s.
A warm weekend with cooler weather into mid-week
