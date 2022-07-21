(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny and cooler in the mid 80’s today.

Mostly clear with some clouds late. Small chance for a passing shower. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.



SUMMER HEAT RETURNS FRIDAY AND FOR THE WEEKEND

Mostly to partly sunny Friday, warmer in the upper 80’s.

Mid 60’s and mostly cloudy Friday night. 90° for Saturday with a slight chance for an isolated storm under partly sunny skies.

Lower 70’s with isolated showers or storms Saturday night.

Upper 80’s and isolated showers and storms into the afternoon Sunday.

Mid to upper 60’s with isolated showers Sunday night.



COOLING EARLY WEEK, STORMS INTO MID-WEEK

Cooler in the low to mid 80’s Monday with a few showers at times.

Mostly cloudy and lower 60’s Monday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s Tuesday.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. High in the mid 80’s.

Mid to upper 60’s and an isolated shower or storm Wednesday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday. High in the lower 80’s.