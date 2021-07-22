THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Clear skies leads to mostly sunny this morning. It’s cooler out! We’re in the mid 50s. Low dew points as well. Great day for exercise or working outside. High in the upper 70s and sunshine with patchy clouds.
COOL TONIGHT, SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY
Partly cloudy and cool again tonight. Low in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunshine and clouds Friday. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High around 80°.
Partly cloudy Friday night, with a low in the lower 60s.
DAMP SECOND HALF OF THE WEEKEND
Partly sunny and warmer for Saturday. High in the low to mid 80s.
Slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.
Warmer and more humid Saturday night; upper 60s and partly cloudy.
Damp weather for Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. High in the low to mid 80s. Cloudy early Sunday night, with skies becoming partly cloudy late. Low in the mid 60s.
TOASTY, WARM AND HUMID NEXT WEEK
Warm and humid Monday. Partly sunny and a high in the mid 80s.
Mid to upper 60s Monday night and partly cloudy.
Warm and humid Tuesday with a high in the mid to upper 80s.
Mid 60s Tuesday night.
Mid to upper 80s again Wednesday, with sunshine and clouds.
Low to mid 60s Wednesday night and mostly cloudy.
Mid 80s Thursday with partly sunny skies and isolated shower or storm chance.
Mostly sunny and cool for Thursday
