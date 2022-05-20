FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Mild in the mid-60s. Morning storms are likely, with heavy rain possible. Dry with gusty winds this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Humid and warm with a high in the upper-80s.
WARM AND DRY TONIGHT
Muggy tonight, low in the mid-60s and partly cloudy.
STORMS DEVELOP SATURDAY AFTERNOON
Hazy and warm Saturday with isolated afternoon storms. High in the upper-80s.
Chance for showers and storms Saturday night. Low in the mid-60s.
STORMS AHEAD OF COOLER WEATHER NEXT WEEK
Scattered showers and storms Sunday. Cooler, high in the lower-80s.
Cooler Sunday night, isolated shower chance. Low in the mid-40s.
Mostly sunny and cooler Monday, high in the lower-60s.
SWEATER WEATHER FOR TUESDAY MORNING, STORMS WEDNESDAY
Clear and chilly Monday night, low in the lower-40s.
Sun and clouds Tuesday, high in the lower-70s.
Mostly cloudy and mid-50s Tuesday night.
Storms develop Wednesday. High around 70°.
Showers Wednesday night, low in the low to mid-50s.
ISOLATED SHOWERS AND COOL LATE WEEK
Mid to upper-60s and a shower chance Thursday.
Isolated shower chance Thursday night. Low in the lower-50s.
High around 70° Friday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower.
