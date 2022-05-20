FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mild in the mid-60s. Morning storms are likely, with heavy rain possible. Dry with gusty winds this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Humid and warm with a high in the upper-80s.



WARM AND DRY TONIGHT

Muggy tonight, low in the mid-60s and partly cloudy.



STORMS DEVELOP SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Hazy and warm Saturday with isolated afternoon storms. High in the upper-80s.

Chance for showers and storms Saturday night. Low in the mid-60s.



STORMS AHEAD OF COOLER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Scattered showers and storms Sunday. Cooler, high in the lower-80s.

Cooler Sunday night, isolated shower chance. Low in the mid-40s.

Mostly sunny and cooler Monday, high in the lower-60s.



SWEATER WEATHER FOR TUESDAY MORNING, STORMS WEDNESDAY

Clear and chilly Monday night, low in the lower-40s.

Sun and clouds Tuesday, high in the lower-70s.

Mostly cloudy and mid-50s Tuesday night.

Storms develop Wednesday. High around 70°.

Showers Wednesday night, low in the low to mid-50s.



ISOLATED SHOWERS AND COOL LATE WEEK

Mid to upper-60s and a shower chance Thursday.

Isolated shower chance Thursday night. Low in the lower-50s.

High around 70° Friday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower.