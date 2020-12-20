Morning snow and a few afternoon showers for your Sunday

Chances for snow showers stick around for the start of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy tonight with light snow developing by morning…LOW: 33
— Morning snow Sunday with a few rain showers in the afternoon…HIGH: 37
— Chance for rain showers Monday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 38
— Chance for snow showers Tuesday…LOW: 31…HIGH: 36
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 44
— Rain likely Christmas Eve…LOW: 40…HIGH: 47
— Snow likely Christmas…LOW: 28…HIGH: 32
— Chance for snow showers next Saturday…LOW: 18…HIGH: 27
— Partly sunny and cool next Sunday…LOW: 19…HIGH: 32