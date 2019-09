TONIGHTSpotty showers and storms will continue into the night. An isolated gusty storm is possible through the evening. The risk for strong storms fades overnight. Storms will become less numerous in coverage by morning. It will be a very humid night with some pockets of fog possible. Lows drop to the mid-60s.

THURSDAYWe are looking at a lot of clouds around Thursday. This will keep temperatures from surging as high as they did Wednesday. It will still be humid with highs around 80°. The day won't be as wet but an occasional shower or storm will be possible through the morning and afternoon.