Morning showers, warmer Tuesday

TONIGHTThe first of two storm systems that will impact the Valley this week is arriving tonight. We have already seen the clouds thicken up and we will see precipitation chances rising through the night. There is an exceptionally dry airmass in place around the region. This feature will make it very difficult for any precipitation to reach the ground through the evening and early into the night. Moisture levels will come up overnight and this will help some showers and sprinkles develop. Temperatures will fall toward the lower 30s overnight and it will be cold enough for a few snowflakes to mix in with the showers, once those can develop and reach the surface.

TUESDAYTuesday is not going to be a washout, but there will be an elevated chance at encountering some raindrops through the day. The early morning will be cold enough for any showers around the area to mix with a few snowflakes. The rest of the day will be warmer and the main precipitation type will be rain. We will have the chance at occasional showers or sprinkles into the early afternoon. Highs warm toward the upper 40s.