Morning showers then warm and dry for your Sunday

Weather stays warm with chances for showers for most of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Partly to mostly cloudy tonight…lows in the upper 50s
— Morning showers and thundershowers then partly sunny Sunday…highs in the low 80s
— More morning showers then mostly cloudy Memorial Day…highs in the mid 80s
— Spotty showers possible Tuesday…highs in the upper 80s
— Isolated showers or storms Wednesday…highs in the mid 80s
— Scattered thunderstorms Thursday…highs in the mid 80s
— Spotty showers or storms Friday…highs in the mid 70s
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…highs in the mid 70s
— Spotty showers possible next Sunday…highs in the upper 70s

