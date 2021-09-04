Morning showers then afternoon sunshine for your Sunday

Cool weather and sunny skies for your Labor Day
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Showers developing after midnight tonight…LOW: 63
— Morning showers likely then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon…HIGH: 76
— Mostly sunny Monday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 75
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 80
— Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible Wednesday…LOW: 61…HIGH: 76
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 73
— Mostly sunny with a chance for a spotty shower Friday…LOW: 53…HIGH: 72
— Sunny skies next Saturday…LOW: 52…HIGH: 77
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 75