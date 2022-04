(WYTV)

THURSDAY: Gusty. Scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly early. Decreasing clouds. (80%AM)

High: 58°

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.

Low: 40°

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. (20%PM)

High: 64° Low: 40°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (60%)

High: 54° Low: 38°

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 49° Low: 30°

MONDAY: Chance showers. (60%)

High: 52° Low: 34°

TUESDAY: Chance rain/snow showers. (40%AM)

High: 45° Low: 32°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%PM)

High: 52° Low: 32°