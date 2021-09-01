Morning Rain – Flash Flood WATCH for Columbiana County

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR COLUMBIANA COUNTY TODAY.
Rainfall could be 2″ to 3″ here.
Rain likely this morning with temperatures in the mid 60’s.
Rain will begin to move out into the late morning and early afternoon. High today in the mid 70’s.
Some sunshine breaks out into the mid to late afternoon.
CLEAR AND COOL TONIGHT, AND BEAUTIFUL REST OF THE WEEK
Mostly clear and cool tonight. Low in the low to mid 50’s.
Sunny skies Thursday, cool and less humid. High in the mid 70’s.
Lower 50’s and partly cloudy Thursday night.
Mostly sunny Friday. High in the mid 70’s.
Mostly clear Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper 50’s.
HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Upper 70’s and sunshine and clouds for Saturday.
Mid 60’s and showers develop Saturday night.
Partly sunny with a chance for a few isolated showers or storms Sunday. High in the upper 70’s.
Partly cloudy Sunday night. Low in the upper 50’s.
Upper 70’s Labor Day. Chance for a few isolated showers or storms in the afternoon, partly sunny skies overall.
Low to mid 60’s Monday night with a chance for a few showers.
BACK TO SCHOOL NEXT WEEK
Isolated showers Tuesday, with a high in the mid 70’s.
Upper 50’s and cloudy Tuesday night.
Partly sunny Wednesday with a high in the mid 70’s.
