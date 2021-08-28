More warmth and humidity with scattered showers for your Sunday

Next week will start cooler, but stay humid with chances for thunderstorms sticking around
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight with a chance for a spotty early evening shower…LOW: 69
— Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers possible Sunday…HIGH: 88
— Scattered showers likely Monday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 82
— More scattered thunderstorms Tuesday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 78
— Chance for more showers Wednesday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 75
— Sunny Thursday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 78
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 79
— Partly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 57…HIGH: 77
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 62…HIGH: 81