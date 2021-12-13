More warmer temps, rain ahead this week

TONIGHT

No weather worries for the next 24 hours with continued quiet weather for the Valley. Skies will be mostly clear aside from a few thin, upper-level clouds around the area. Our lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30°.

TUESDAY

Dry and warm weather continues Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny through the morning and early afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday evening with skies becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday night. We will start seeing rain chances coming up late into the night. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

A warm front lifting through the region Wednesday will bring cloudier skies to the Valley and a few showers. We will have the chance for spotty rain showers and sprinkles by sunrise Wednesday. The chance for rain continues through the morning and early afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the lower 50s. Rain chances fade into Wednesday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start to pick up a bit and temperatures will likely rise a couple degrees rather than fall overnight. We start the night around 50° and will be in the lower to mid-50s by daybreak Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

More breezy winds are likely for the area Thursday as a cold front approaches the Valley. The day starts off dry but rain chances will increase into the late-afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through the area. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s to near 60° with colder air returning into Thursday night behind the cold front. Highs Friday will be in the mid-40s with lots of clouds and a chance for a few more showers late in the day. Average highs for this time of the year are in the upper 30s and we will be much closer to that this weekend. Highs will near 40° Saturday with some rain showers and a chance for snow into the evening. Sunday comes with a chance for some lake effect snow in the area with mid-30s for highs. We stay in the mid-30s next Monday with a chance for both rain and snow showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.