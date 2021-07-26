More toasty temperatures Tuesday, turning cooler again later this week

TONIGHT

Great weather ahead for your Monday evening. Skies will be sunny through sunset, followed by a clear and starry overnight. Temperatures will be comfortable tonight, dropping to the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

A toasty Tuesday ahead with more sunshine! UV index readings will be high and sunburn will be possible in as little as 20 minutes during the early afternoon. Skies start off sunny in the morning, but some scattered clouds are expected for the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will begin coming up Tuesday evening. A stray shower or an isolated thunderstorm will be possible, especially through northern Trumbull and Mercer counties, before sunset. An increase in clouds is also likely Tuesday night with additional spotty showers or storms developing overnight through Wednesday morning. It will be a mild night and a bit more humid with lows in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be partly sunny, but we are also going to have some raindrops or storms to dodge at times. Isolated showers or storms are possible in the morning Wednesday. We will be watching for additional, hit-or-miss downpours and thunderstorms popping up Wednesday afternoon. An isolated gusty storm is possible. Wednesday will also be a bit more humid with highs in the mid-80s.

The chance for spotty rain or thunderstorms continues Wednesday night. The chance for isolated gusty storms will also continue. It will be a humid and warm night with middle to upper 60s for low temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front arrives Thursday and will bring a higher likelihood for rain and thunderstorms into Thursday. The showers and clouds keep temperatures from warming as much. Highs will be around 80. Drier air returns Thursday night, ending the risk for showers. Friday will be a nice day with some sunshine, but it will also be cooler. Highs will only make it to the mid-70s. We rebound back to around 80° for highs this weekend. Saturday looks decent and Sunday will be a little unsettled with the chance for rain and storms returning as another cold front approaches.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.