More thunderstorms in the forecast for your Monday

Turning cooler and less humid with more sunshine for the middle of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Thunderstorms wrapping up tonight and becoming mostly clear…LOW: 67
— Scattered thunderstorms Monday…HIGH: 83
— A morning shower then clearing skies Tuesday…LOW: 52…HIGH: 67
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 46…HIGH: 74
— Sunny Thursday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 84
— Chance of showers Friday…LOW: 62…HIGH: 85
— Scattered thunderstorms next Saturday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 81
— Chance of thunderstorms next Sunday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 80

