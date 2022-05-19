TONIGHT

This evening will be great with some sun through sunset and warmer temperatures. Skies cloud up again overnight as a warm front moves into the region. Along with the push of warmer air comes another round of rain and thunderstorms. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms develop in the region before sunrise and will continue into daybreak Friday. It will be a milder start to the day with lows around 60°.

FRIDAY

Get ready for a toasty afternoon Friday! The day starts off with scattered rain and thunderstorms around the Valley. We will have the potential for areas of moderate to heavy rain during the morning with lots of clouds around. The weather improves in the afternoon and temperatures become much warmer. Temperatures will soar to the middle to upper 80s Friday afternoon. It will be breezy with wind gusts around 30MPH at times. You will also notice it becoming more humid with dew points rising to the 60s with a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds during the afternoon. While rain chances are low during the afternoon, a stray thunderstorm developing in the afternoon isn’t completely out of the question.

Friday night will be very warm and humid. We won’t have any weather worries for the evening or overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 60s. The overnight will be dry with partly to mostly clear skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We have a chance at tying or possibly breaking the record high Saturday. The record high is 89° set in 1934 and highs Saturday will be around 90°. The majority of the day will be dry. Expect sunshine with scattered clouds throughout the day. It will also be humid with dew points in the 60s. Remember to hydrate, don’t forget the sunscreen, and also make sure pets/children are not left in cars.

We will have a chance for some rain and thunderstorms Saturday. The chance for precipitation will be greatest late-day, more into the evening hours. Any of those thunderstorms that develop have the potential to be a little feisty. Gusty wind or hail is possible in stronger thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Spotty rain and thunderstorms are possible early into the night. A stronger storm with gusty wind or hail is also possible early into the night. It will be warm and humid. Lows will be in the mid-60s. Rain chances will taper off toward Sunday morning.

Sunday

Sunday will be just as humid for the Valley. Temps don’t get as warm with highs in the lower 80s. The day starts dry with some sunshine. Rain and thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon and continue into Sunday evening as a cold front sweeps through the region. It will bring cooler temperatures for the evening and overnight. Rain will taper off overnight with lows falling to the mid-40s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be a much cooler day. Highs drop to the lower 60s with skies becoming partly sunny. Although cooler, it will be a nice day overall. Temps warm to the lower 70s Tuesday with partly sunny skies. The next chance for rain and storms will arrive next Wednesday. Highs will be around 70° Wednesday, then drop to the middle to upper 60s next Thursday with a chance for more showers.

