TONIGHTAnother warm evening across the area with temperatures dropping to the middle to upper 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle into the upper 60s by sunrise. We will have some scattered clouds and a very low risk at an isolated shower overnight. Clouds will be on the increase into the morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdaySaturday is looking like a more clouds than sun kinda day for the Valley. It will be a close call with an area of low pressure moving through southern Ohio. The system will be close enough that we may be grazed by a band of showers and storms. The best chance at seeing rain will be through Southern Columbiana county. However, rain is possible across the entire area. Rain chances look highest early afternoon into early evening. This does not look like a complete washout and many parts of the area, especially across Trumbull and Mercer counties may see very little rain. Highs for the day will be near 80°.