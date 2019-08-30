More sunshine in the forecast for your Saturday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Chances for showers return to the Valley Sunday and Labor Day

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Clear and a bit cool tonight with lows in the mid 50s
— Mostly sunny early Saturday becoming partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s
— Small chance for an isolated sprinkle or shower Saturday night…lows in the upper 50s
— Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday…highs near 80
— Isolated showers possible for Labor Day…highs in the upper 70s
— Cooler weather moves in for the second half of next week with sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 70s

