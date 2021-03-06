More sunshine but staying cool for your Sunday

Temperatures turn mild again for the start of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight and chilly…LOW: 19
— Mostly sunny and still cool Sunday…HIGH: 37
— Partly sunny and milder Monday…LOW: 18…HIGH: 55
— Partly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 37…HIGH: 59
— Partly sunny and mild Wednesday…LOW: 39…HIGH: 63
— Chance for showers Thursday…LOW: 49…HIGH: 60
— Chance for more showers Friday…LOW: 43…HIGH: 56
— Mostly sunny and cooler next Saturday…LOW: 31…HIGH: 47
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 46