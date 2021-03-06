More sunshine but staying cool for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKMostly cloudy and chilly this morning. We're in the lower 20s and wind chills in the lower teens. Sunshine with clouds today and chilly. High in the low to mid 30s.Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Low in the lower 20s.

DRY BUT COLD SATURDAY, WARMING UP SUNDAYPartly to mostly sunny Saturday. Cooler than normal, with a high in the lower 30s.Low in the upper teens Saturday night. Partly cloudy with patchy frost.Upper 30s Sunday with sunshine and clouds.Low in the low to mid 20s Sunday night with partly cloudy skies.

WARMING UP NEXT WEEKPartly sunny and a warmer high around 50° Monday.We stay above freezing Monday night, low in the mid to upper 30s.Partly sunny Tuesday with a high in the upper 50s.Mostly cloudy with low around 40°.

WARMING WEDNESDAY INTO THE LOWER 60sLower 60s for Wednesday with cloudy skies and a slight chance for a late-day shower.Mid 40s with a shower chance Wednesday night.

DAMP THURSDAY AND COOLER FRIDAYLower 60s with isolated showers Thursday.Shower chance Thursday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30s.Cooler Friday, with a chance for a shower. High in the upper 40s.