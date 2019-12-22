More sunshine and warm weather for the start of your holiday week

The great weather will last right through Christmas and into next weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear skies tonight with lows in the low 30s
— Sunny and seasonably warm Monday … highs in the low 50s
— A few clouds Christmas Eve but still mild with highs in the mid 40s
— Mostly sunny Christmas Day and warm again with highs near 50
— Staying mild through the end of the week with highs near 50 Thursday and Friday
— Slightly cooler with chances for rain next weekend with highs in the mid 40s next Saturday and next Sunday