More sunshine and humidity in the forecast for your Monday

Thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear skies tonight…Low: 67
— Mostly sunny, warm and humid Monday…High: 91
— Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms Tuesday…Low: 68…High: 88
— Isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday…Low: 67…High: 85
— Partly sunny with a chance of more storms Thursday…Low: 66…High: 86
— Chances for more thunderstorms Friday…Low: 68…High: 87
— Partly sunny next Saturday with isolated thunderstorms possible…Low: 69…High: 88
— Chances for storms next Sunday…Low: 69…High: 84