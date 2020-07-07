More sun, heat and storms in the forecast for your Wednesday

The weather stays hot and steamy into the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Leftover spotty showers early tonight then clearing skies…Low: 67
— Partly sunny, hot and humid Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms…High: 91…Low: 68
— Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms Thursday…High: 94…Low: 71
— Hot and humid with more isolated thunderstorms Friday…High: 94…Low: 70
— Scattered thunderstorms Saturday…High: 86…Low: 65
— Chances for isolated storms Sunday…High: 84…Low: 63
— Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible next Monday…High: 82…Low: 62
— Spotty showers possible next Tuesday…High: 85