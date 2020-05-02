More sun and warm weather to wrap up the weekend

Weather turns cooler for most of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight and a chance for showers and thundershowers…lows in the mid 50s
— Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Sunday…highs in the low 70s
— Partly sunny Monday and cooler…highs in the upper 50s
— Isolated showers Tuesday…highs in the upper 50s
— More isolated showers Wednesday…highs in the mid 50s
— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs in the upper 50s
— Scattered showers Friday…highs in the low 50s
— Chance of rain and/or snow showers next Saturday…highs in the upper 40s