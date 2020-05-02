Closings and delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

More sun and warm weather to wrap up the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather turns cooler for most of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly cloudy tonight and a chance for showers and thundershowers…lows in the mid 50s
— Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Sunday…highs in the low 70s
— Partly sunny Monday and cooler…highs in the upper 50s
— Isolated showers Tuesday…highs in the upper 50s
— More isolated showers Wednesday…highs in the mid 50s
— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs in the upper 50s
— Scattered showers Friday…highs in the low 50s
— Chance of rain and/or snow showers next Saturday…highs in the upper 40s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com