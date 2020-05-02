More sun and warm weather to wrap up the weekend

FRIDAY OUTLOOKCool this morning with temperatures in the lower 40's. Cloudy skies this morning with sprinkles or light rain. High today 56° with isolated light rain or sprinkles, mainly before 5pm. Cloudy tonight, but becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low in the upper 30's.

WARMING FOR THE WEEKENDPartly sunny with a high in the mid 60's. Slight chance for late afternoon sprinkles or light rain. Increasing clouds Saturday night, with showers possible into late evening. Mild, low in the lower 50's. Early morning shower chance Sunday morning, with partly sunny skies into the afternoon. High in the upper 60's. Clearing and colder Sunday night, low in the lower 40's.

MAINLY DRY BUT COOL PATTERN FOR THE UPCOMING WEEKCool but dry Monday, high in the upper 50's. Chilly Monday night, low in the mid to upper 30's. Slight chance for a few sprinkles, mainly cloudy for Tuesday and a high in the mid 50's. Partly cloudy and unseasonably chilly into Wednesday morning. Low in the low to mid 30's. Partly sunny Wednesday and a high in the upper 50's. Chilly mid 30's for Wednesday night. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high around 60°. Mid to upper 30's for Thursday night, and partly cloudy. Lower 60's next Friday, partly sunny with isolated shower chance.