More sun and warm weather in the forecast for your Sunday

Humidity and chances for thunderstorms return to the forecast next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear tonight…Low: 63
— Mostly sunny and hot Sunday…High: 92…Low: 66
— Mostly sunny and hot Monday…High: 95…Low: 69
— Mostly sunny, humid and spotty showers possible Tuesday…High: 93…Low: 71
— Spotty showers or a thunderstorm possible Wednesday…High: 92…Low: 70
— Mostly sunny, hot, and a spotty storm possible Thursday…High: 95…Low: 72
— More spotty showers or thunderstorms possible Friday…High: 94…Low: 71
— Partly sunny, warm and humid next Saturday…High: 88