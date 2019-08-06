More strong storms possible before the week wraps up

Rain and storms taper into tonight with a couple more rounds ahead -- I'm also watching for additional strong storms later this week. Here's the Tuesday evening update:

TONIGHT

Scattered rain and storms will be ongoing through evening. Rain will be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible. Any rain after midnight will be isolated with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay warm and it will remain humid overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be more of a cloudy day across the area. We will have a chance for a few showers in the morning. The better risk for rain and storms will come in the afternoon with scattered rain and storms developing. Because of the clouds and rain, it won’t be as warm. Highs will be around 80°.

The afternoon rain and storms that develop taper off into the evening. The rest of the night is looking quiet. Patchy fog is possible for Wednesday night. Lows will fall to the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off as a nice day with plenty of morning sunshine. Clouds will bubble up into the afternoon as scattered rain and storms develop. This is another day where we will have the potential for strong to severe storms. We will need to monitor for thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and areas of flooding.

Highs Thursday will warm to the mid-80s with humid conditions persisting. The rain and storms will taper off into the evening with clearing skies overnight. We will see dew points dropping Thursday night, setting the stage for a cooler and more comfortable end of the workweek.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure works into the region for the end of the workweek into the weekend. This will push drier air and cooler weather into the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys for the weekend. It will also allow for a couple days with plenty of sunshine.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.